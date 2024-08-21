CM expresses shock over death of two teachers

Vijayawada: Minister for women and child welfare and tribal welfare Gummadi Sandhya Rani said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressing grief over death of two Ekalavya school teachers while crossing a stream in Pachipenta mandal of Saluru constituency and announced ex gratia of Rs 15 lakh and employment to one of the family members of their families.



Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the minister said that Mahesh (29) and Aarti (26), teachers of Ekalavya school, were washed away in a stream while crossing it. She said the body of Mahesh was handed over to his family members. The minister said the Central government financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh and state government’s Rs 5 lakh totalling Rs 15 lakh will be given to the family members of the victims.

Referring to the death of three children of a private home in Kotavuratla mandal of Anakapalli district due to food poisoning, she said the Chief Minister had ordered an high level inquiry into the incident and announced Rs 10 lakh ex gratia each to the family members of the deceased. She said that the Chief Minister directed the officials to admit the inmates in nearby recognised hostels.

Sandhya Rani said that the Chief Minister directed action against the unrecognised private hostels and schools. As per the CM’s instructions, orders were issued to district collectors, ITDA project directors, tahsildars and DEOs for action against unrecognised schools and hostels.