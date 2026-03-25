CM flags possible sabotage in Amaravati fire incidents

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a comprehensive investigation into a series of fire incidents in the Amaravati capital region, raising concerns over whether the repeated occurrences are accidental or deliberate acts of sabotage.

The latest incident was reported in Rayapudi, where pipelines carrying electrical cables near residential quarters for senior officials caught fire. Officials briefed the Chief Minister on preliminary findings, but Naidu expressed concern over the frequency of such incidents and directed authorities to examine all possible angles.

The Chief Minister held a high-level review with senior police officials, including the Director General of Police and intelligence authorities, instructing them to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a detailed report within the next few days.

The review comes against the backdrop of multiple recent fire incidents in the capital region. During a major development push linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Amaravati restart initiative, a fire was reported in Tallayapalem. Earlier this month, another incident near Seed Axis Road in Velagapudi saw construction materials, including large pipeline stocks, destroyed in a blaze.

Farmers in the region have raised concerns, alleging that some of these incidents could be attempts to disrupt capital development works. They have demanded a full-scale inquiry and called for enhanced security measures, including installation of CCTV surveillance at storage and construction sites.

The Rayapudi incident has intensified suspicions, particularly as the affected pipelines were designed to withstand high temperatures. Officials are now examining whether external factors may have contributed to the fire.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita has also ordered a detailed probe, reinforcing the government’s focus on identifying the cause of the incidents and preventing recurrence. Officials said the government is likely to strengthen monitoring and security protocols across the capital region, especially with the onset of summer, when the risk of fire accidents increases. Authorities have also been directed to take strict action against any individuals found responsible.

The state government views the incidents as a potential threat to ongoing infrastructure development in Amaravati and has emphasized the need for coordinated action to safeguard project sites and maintain construction momentum.