CM for ‘robust’ implementation of P4

Vijayawada: The government is working on a strong plan to implement the P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) initiative effectively. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will soon meet the ‘Margadarsulu’ who will lead the initiative in uplifting the Bangaru Kutumbam (golden families). He reviewed the progress of the initiative at his camp office and discussed the next steps to take it forward on Thursday.

So far, 18,332 ‘Margadarsulu’ individuals have come forward to serve as mentors. These include industrialists, NRIs, and people from well-off sections of society. They’re currently extending support to 1,84,134 Bangaru Kutumbams.

The government aims to identify one lakh mentors by August 15. To reach this goal and strengthen the program, the Chief Minister has decided to take several steps to encourage more people to join as mentors. He will personally meet and interact with mentors to motivate them further.

Chandrababu Naidu will meet 200 top Margadarsulus, including NRIs, business leaders, representatives from major construction firms, multinational companies, and celebrities. During the review meeting, it was proposed to invite them to dinner in Amaravati on July 18.

The Chief Minister directed officials to prepare plans that communicate the goals of the P4 initiative and encourage wider participation. He emphasised that the initiative is a great way to bring people from different walks of life together who are willing to support the poor. Senior officials from the planning department also took part in the review meeting.