CM fulfilled Rayalaseema’s dream with Asia’s largest canal: Minister Nimmala

Tirupati: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with the historic achievement of completing Asia’s largest canal, bringing long-awaited relief to the drought-prone Rayalaseema region.

Addressing a massive public gathering near Paramasamadram Cheruvu in Kuppam mandal, the Minister said the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project had transformed Rayalaseema into fertile lands under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

“It was in 1999 that the canal works were launched by the CM himself.

Today, he has fulfilled his promise by bringing Krishna waters to Kuppam, proving his commitment to development,” he said.

Rama Naidu accused past governments of neglect, alleging they failed to even lay a foundation stone during their five-year tenure. He charged that their ‘destructive governance’ damaged projects such as Polavaram and Pulichintala and left unpaid bills for HNSS power usage.

He urged voters to support only development-oriented leadership, adding that CM Naidu has taken up the responsibility of transforming Rayalaseema into a “land of jewels.”

MLC Kancharla Srikanth said the arrival of Krishna waters to Kuppam through HNSS marked a ‘golden day’ in the region’s history. He praised the CM for welfare initiatives that have improved millions of lives and fulfilled the decades-long dream of Kuppam residents.

Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao noted that the project would supply water to 530 tanks in Kuppam constituency.

He hailed the CM’s twin focus on welfare and development, and his success in securing central funds for the state. “Future generations will remember this achievement,” he remarked.

On the occasion, the CM also inaugurated the Kuppam Prakruti Darshini tourism vehicle and released a brochure under the aegis of the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) and AP Tourism Department.

CM Secretary PS Pradyumna, Water Resources department Special Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad, Collector Sumit Kumar, JC G Vidyadhari, KADA PD Vikas Marmat, Palamaner MLA N Amaranath Reddy, APSRTC Vice Chairman PS Muniratnam, Kuppam RDO Srinivasulu and others participated.