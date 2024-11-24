CM giving top priority to Vij development: Kesineni

Vijayawada : Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath has said roads and drains problems in Vijayawada city will be solved in 18 months.

He said Vijayawada city will be developed under the NDA rule and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is stressing on the development of Vijayawada city and improving infrastructure facilities.

Sivanath along with East MLA Gadde Rammohan inaugurated the CC road construction works in the fourth division in East Assembly constituency limits on Saturday.

The VMC is constructing the roads with Rs 83 lakh. Addressing the gathering, the MP said he was regularly meeting VMC Commissioner Dhyana Chandra and discussing the city problems particularly related to the drains and roads.

The MP inaugurated the works related to construction of roads and walking track in Bharati Nagar. He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was contemplating to connect the rural roads to the State and national highways in the city.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan has stressed upon the need to modernise the underground drainage system in Vijayawada city.

He recalled that nearly 50 per cent of Vijayawada city was badly affected due to Budameru floods and scores of colonies were inundated. He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has given special importance to the capital region of Vijayawada, Amaravati and Guntur in his vision 2047 document.

He said side drains are to be connected to main drains and outfall drains for flowing of storm water in rainy season.

Circle-III executive engineer Samrajyam, VMC DE Ramarao, VMC corporators Jasti Sambasiva Rao, Devineni Aparna, M Prasad and other leaders were present.