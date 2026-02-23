CM hails Dak sevaks’ role in implementing ‘Super Six’

Guntur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has lauded the pivotal role played by Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in the effective implementation of welfare schemes, stating that nearly 33 per cent of direct benefit transfer (DBT) transactions are being carried out through them. Thus, GDS are contributing significantly to the success of the State’s “Super Six” initiatives, he said, while addressing the ‘Gramin Dak Sevaks Sammelan’ held at Satya Sai Spiritual City here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister shared the dais with Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.

For context, a Dak Sevak (part of India Post's Gramin Dak Sevak scheme) performs various postal and banking duties, primarily in rural areas, including selling stamps/stationery, delivering mail, handling IPPB (India Post Payments Bank) transactions, assisting postmasters with office management, and performing tasks in Railway Mail Service (RMS) like bag handling and sorting. Essentially, they support smooth post office operations, focusing on customer service and mail logistics at the local level.

Naidu highlighted that Dak Sevaks are delivering essential services such as banking, insurance, DBT and e-commerce to people, particularly in rural areas. He appreciated Union Minister Scindia for introducing a new dress code for Dak Sevaks, observing that it enhances their dignity and social recognition. He urged the Union Minister to also consider providing electric bicycles to Dak Sevaks to promote pollution-free mobility and improve efficiency.

Reiterating that the coalition government is committed to good governance, Naidu said that while certificates are being delivered through WhatsApp-based services, direct last-mile delivery to citizens is possible only through Dak Sevaks. He described the Postal Department as one of the most robust organisational systems in the country and said that with proper guidance, Dak Sevaks would become key partners in achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat and Swarna Andhra.

Emphasising the importance of human connection, the Chief Minister said that despite rapid technological advancements and the rise of Artificial Intelligence, the human touch provided by Dak Sevaks remains irreplaceable, especially in rural logistics and service delivery.

Referring to major developmental projects, the Chief Minister expressed his confidence that the Polavaram project would be completed before the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams. He remarked that coordinated efforts between the Centre and the State are yielding positive results in the revival of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated that across the country, Gramin Dak Sevaks have opened 38 crore savings bank accounts, creating a corpus of Rs 22 crore. Under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, he said, 3.8 crore accounts have been opened. Study teams are being sent abroad to examine postal services in other countries and QR code-based systems have been introduced to ensure accurate parcel and mail delivery. Drone services are being utilised in states like Uttarakhand and Kashmir, he added.

Scindia said the vision is to make India Post the world’s best logistics delivery system. Drawing a parallel with Ugadi as a symbol of new beginnings, he expressed his hope that the GDS meeting in Guntur would mark a new chapter for the nation and lay the foundation for a “golden, healthy, happy and prosperous Andhra Pradesh”.

Union Minister of State Dr. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said the department is transitioning from a traditional service wing to a data-driven, customer-centric logistics organisation. He revealed that an app has been developed with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore to modernise and strengthen the department.

Later, the dignitaries felicitated 10 GDS Branch Postmasters (BPMs) and Assistant Branch Postmasters (ABPMs) from the Chittoor, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Kadapa divisions, presenting them with mementoes in recognition of their outstanding performance.