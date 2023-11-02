  • Menu
CM inaugurates 25th International Congress of ICID

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the 25th International Congress and 74th International Conference of ICID (International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage) Executive Council jointly organised with the collaboration of the Central and State governments.

The week-long international conferences commenced in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister for irrigation Ambati Rambabu, Visakhapatnam district In-charge, State Medical Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, State IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, ICID president Dr. Ragab Ragab, ICID Vice President Kushvinder Vohra, Water Resources Department Principal Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar, State Principal Secretary, Government of AP attended the inaugural of the congress.

Delegates, officials and students from around 70 countries are taking place in the congress.

