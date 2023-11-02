Live
- Accor, a Global Hospitality Leader, Announces the Launch of its 24th Novotel Property in India
- Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor to benefit Manesar industrial area
- K’taka Police to soon submit charge sheet in BJP MLA ticket scam case
- Cong MLA assures of combing operation to trap prowling tiger in K'taka dist
- Indifference brews up in TTDP, case filed against Kasani
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Skips ED Summons In Money Laundering Case Amid Political Controversy
- BRS using Kaleswaram project as an ATM: Rahul Gandhi
- Upset woman hangs herself in Hyderabad
- ED Conducts Searches At AAP Leader Raaj Kumar Anand's Residence In Money Laundering Probe
- PL First Cut – Tata Steel 2QFY24
Just In
CM inaugurates 25th International Congress of ICID
Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the 25th International Congress and 74th International Conference of ICID...
Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the 25th International Congress and 74th International Conference of ICID (International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage) Executive Council jointly organised with the collaboration of the Central and State governments.
The week-long international conferences commenced in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.
Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister for irrigation Ambati Rambabu, Visakhapatnam district In-charge, State Medical Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, State IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, ICID president Dr. Ragab Ragab, ICID Vice President Kushvinder Vohra, Water Resources Department Principal Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar, State Principal Secretary, Government of AP attended the inaugural of the congress.
Delegates, officials and students from around 70 countries are taking place in the congress.