CM interacts with students, launches ‘Mustabu’

Anakapalli: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid emphasis that initiatives such as ‘Mustabu’ aids in improving health, hygiene and self-confidence among students. Inaugurating the initiative at AP Social Welfare Residential School, Tallapalem in Anakapalli on Saturday, the Chief Minister interacted with students and asked them to explain the concept in detail.

Announcing that the ‘Mustabu’ will be implemented across the state in both government and private schools and intermediate colleges, the Chief Minister said that it was the idea of Collector of Parvathipuram Manyam N Prabhakar Reddy. About 75 lakh students are studying in government and private institutions. Through 'Mustabu,' the CM stated, their leadership qualities will be enhanced. “Students are the biggest asset of the state. They should be part of the knowledge economy and stay focused on their goals from a young age itself,” Naidu underlined, addressing the students.

Soon, the health of the students across the state will be examined, the Chief Minister informed. “Through various reforms brought out by HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, the education sector has witnessed serious transformation in the recent past,” Naidu emphasised, adding that an army of ministers are extending their support to the mission of revamping the education sector.