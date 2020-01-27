Top
CM Jagan admitted his defeat, AP PCC chief Sailajanath comments on council abolition

Highlights

The newly elected Andhra Pradesh PCC chief Sailajanath Reddy on Monday expressed his outrage over the government's decision to abolish the legislative council. "The abolition of the Legislative Council in Andhra Pradesh is a testament to the dictatorship of Jagan," APCC chief Sake Sailajanath asserted.

He commented that CM Jagan wants to repeal the council as it has stalled the three capital bill. The PCC chief also opined that all the political parties in the state have opposed the three capital proposal except the YCRCP.

"The decision of the three capitals taken by Jagan is a political act and the majority of the people in the state are against it; doing so he admitted his defeat," Sailajanath said.

The draft bill on the repeal of council is tabled in assembly and the members of the House are discussing it. The bill will be passed by the end of the day on Monday.

