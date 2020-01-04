CM Jagan has no power to move the capital from Amaravati: Kanna Lakshmi Narayana

BJP state president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana who is firmly opposing to the proposal of three capitals in the name of decentralisation of administration has once again taken a dig at Jagan Mohan Reddy. He alleged that all the committee's reports would be in the lines of chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Lakshminarayana stated that the BJP would fight on behalf of the farmers against the government's unilateral decision. Lakshminarayana asserted that CM has no power to decide on a capital change.

He questioned how come the parties which supported the capital at Guntur in 2014 are now shifting the capital. However, He claimed that the BJP backs the decentralisation of development.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kishan Reddy said that centre has no stakes on the Andhra Pradesh capital as it is the internal dispute of the state.

It seems that with the BCG committee revealing its report to the chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy the opposition parties along with BJP are opposing the recommendations. The BCG committee says that there is a need for the decentralisation of the development and administration.