CM Jagan holds meeting with senior ministers and MLA's over dead-lock on three capital bill

In the wake of three capital bill being sent to the select committee by the legislative council chairman on Wednesday night, the chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has met with the legal experts and the senior ministers to discuss the future course of action.

The chief minister who has expressed his dissent over the developments in the legislative council is said to be looking for alternatives to pass the bill. The government is reportedly planning to bring the ordinance. There are also speculations about the revoking of the legislative council.

Mohammad Ahmad Sharif, the chairman of the council on Wednesday, has decided to send the three capitals and CRDA withdrawal bills to the select committee. The chairman made it clear that he had made this decision with his discretionary powers.

On the other hand, the fourth day of assembly session continued on Thursday in which the introduction of English medium in government-run schools bill is introduced, and the members of the house are discussing the bill.

