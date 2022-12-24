CM Jagan pays floral tribute to former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy

Kadapa: The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is on a three-day Kadapa tour and will inaugurate several development activities in the district. On Saturday, CM YS Jagan reached Idupulapaya and visited Dr YSR Ghat and paid floral tributes to his father late YS Rajashekar Reddy.

A few YSRCP leaders accompanied YS Jagan and offered prayers at YSR Ghat. CM YS Jagan will inaugurate Dr YSR Bus terminal in Pulivendula with was constructed with a cost of Rs 35 crore. CM YS Jagan will celebrate Christmas with his family members in his hometown.







