Yellow alert in more than 11 dists of Karnataka

3 days of rain forecasted from April 29

As per the IMD Information that it will rain for 3 days from April 29 in more than 11 districts of Karnataka. Yellow alert has been announced in Bagalkote, Gadag, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapur, Yadagiri, Bellary, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kodagu, Mandya, Tumkur, Mysore, Hassan.

It has rained in Nippani, Sankeshwar, Hukkeri, Lokapur. Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Vijayapur, Raichur, Koppala, Bellary, Chikkamagaluru, Tumkur, Chikkaballapur, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore City, Kodagu districts are likely to receive rain on May 1.

Clear sky in Bangalore, 36.0 degree Celsius maximum temperature in HAL, 23.2 degree Celsius minimum temperature, 37.0 degree Celsius maximum temperature in the city, 24.8 degree Celsius minimum temperature, 37.5 degree Celsius maximum temperature in KIAL, 23.2 degree Celsius Minimum temperature in Celsius, 36.4 degree Celsius maximum temperature, 21.0 degree Celsius was recorded in GKVK. Raichur recorded the highest temperature of 41.0 degrees Celsius.

34.4 degree Celsius maximum temperature in Honnavar, 24.4 degree Celsius minimum temperature, 37.1 degree Celsius maximum temperature in Karwar, 27.5 degree Celsius minimum temperature, 37.5 degree Celsius maximum temperature in Shirali, 23.8 degree Celsius minimum temperature, 36.6 degree in Bidar Celsius maximum temperature, 23.8 degree Celsius minimum temperature, 40.0 degree Celsius maximum temperature in Bagalkot, 24.1 degree Celsius minimum temperature, 38.2 degree Celsius maximum temperature, 38.2 degree Celsius minimum temperature recorded in Gadag.

