Live
- Leading IT firms in India lost close to 70K employees in last fiscal year
- Four power plants hit in massive Russian overnight attacks on Ukraine
- International Marconi Day 2024 Date, history and significance
- Congress slits throat of Hindu people for Muslims, alleges Giriraj Singh
- Anupama Parameswaran Goes De-Glam for Powerful New Film ‘Paradha’
- Members of Erukal community in Dharmavaram join BJP ahead of elections
- MLA Candidate Visits Gyms in Visakha North Constituency, Promises Development If Elected"
- Yes Bank net profit doubles to Rs 452 crore in Jan-March quarter
- Has Allu Arjun Set his Fee at Rs 150 Crore for 'Pushpa 2'?
- Early detection of 'osteoarthritis' may allow therapy that improves joint health: Researchers
Just In
Yellow alert in more than 11 dists of Karnataka
3 days of rain forecasted from April 29
As per the IMD Information that it will rain for 3 days from April 29 in more than 11 districts of Karnataka. Yellow alert has been announced in Bagalkote, Gadag, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapur, Yadagiri, Bellary, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kodagu, Mandya, Tumkur, Mysore, Hassan.
It has rained in Nippani, Sankeshwar, Hukkeri, Lokapur. Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Vijayapur, Raichur, Koppala, Bellary, Chikkamagaluru, Tumkur, Chikkaballapur, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore City, Kodagu districts are likely to receive rain on May 1.
Clear sky in Bangalore, 36.0 degree Celsius maximum temperature in HAL, 23.2 degree Celsius minimum temperature, 37.0 degree Celsius maximum temperature in the city, 24.8 degree Celsius minimum temperature, 37.5 degree Celsius maximum temperature in KIAL, 23.2 degree Celsius Minimum temperature in Celsius, 36.4 degree Celsius maximum temperature, 21.0 degree Celsius was recorded in GKVK. Raichur recorded the highest temperature of 41.0 degrees Celsius.
34.4 degree Celsius maximum temperature in Honnavar, 24.4 degree Celsius minimum temperature, 37.1 degree Celsius maximum temperature in Karwar, 27.5 degree Celsius minimum temperature, 37.5 degree Celsius maximum temperature in Shirali, 23.8 degree Celsius minimum temperature, 36.6 degree in Bidar Celsius maximum temperature, 23.8 degree Celsius minimum temperature, 40.0 degree Celsius maximum temperature in Bagalkot, 24.1 degree Celsius minimum temperature, 38.2 degree Celsius maximum temperature, 38.2 degree Celsius minimum temperature recorded in Gadag.