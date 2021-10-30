CM Jagan presents 5 lakh to Kaushalacharya awardee Rajitha Priya

Ongole: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated the Kaushalacharya Award winner Yendluri Rajitha Priya and presented her with Rs 5 lakh cash award and a tablet computer from the State government at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday.

On the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, the Union government selected 41 skill trainers, including Yendluri Rajitha Priya from Andhra Pradesh for the Kaushalacharya Awards 2021. In the virtual felicitation held from New Delhi on September 17, Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan conferred the award to Rajitha Priya and others. The Minister appreciated the awardees for their valued contribution, commitment and excellent service towards the vocational training ecosystem.

The Chief Minister handed over the national award to Rajitha Priya on Friday and appreciated her for her efforts in developing the skills of the ITI students in the district. She said that the government is making all arrangements for the students to pursue a good education, and the support and cooperation of the teachers are also required to impart skills to them.

IT Minister Goutham Reddy also appreciated Rajitha Priya for being selected for the prestigious national level award.

MD and CEO of AP State Skill Development Corporation G Jayalakshmi, principal of the Government Boy Industrial Training Institute in Ongole NV Nageswara Rao and others also participated in the programme.