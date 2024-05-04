CM Jagan promises continued development and welfare schemes if Deepika wins in Hindupur

During an election campaign at the Ambedkar Center in Hindupur town, CM Jagan emphasized the importance of voting for Deepika in the upcoming elections. He reminded the people of the revolutionary changes that have taken place in the state during the five years of his rule, citing the implementation of 2.70 lakh crore worth of welfare schemes and the creation of 231 lakhgovernment jobs.

CM Jagan warned the voters that if they mistakenly vote for Chandrababu, all the schemes will come to an end. He urged the people to vote for Deepika, as her victory will ensure the continuation and development of the welfare schemes from house to house.

Jagan emphasized the significance of the upcoming elections, stating that the YCP manifesto is the holy book that will decide the future of the state. He assured the people that if Deepika wins as the MLA in the Hindupuram constituency, he will take full responsibility for all kinds of development in the region. The CM's message to the voters was clear - a vote for Deepika is a vote for continued progress and prosperity in the state.