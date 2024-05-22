Disqualify MLA Punja -Muslim leader

Mangaluru: Former Mayor K Ashraf and president of the Dakshina Kannada Muslim Okkuta has demanded the government to disqualify Belthangady MLA Harish Punja from his MLA seat in the legislative assembly and repeal all his privileges and entitlements.

In a press release the former Mayor said “Punja was unfit to continue as an MLA following his unruly behaviour with the police of the district. He has no right to treat government servants in such a demeaning fashion. He has used unparliamentary words and insulted the police chief on personal notes,which is highly condemnable and is an attempt to demoralise the police force.