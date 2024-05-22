A successful cricket training camp

Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool training camp in-charge Muhammad Mohsin and Satish said that the month-long training camp organized under the auspices of Hyderabad Cricket Association in collaboration with Mahbubnagar District Cricket Association in Nagar Kurnool district center was successful. The cricket training camp which started on April 21 was conducted till May 22.

He said that 110 youths received training in the training camp organized in Nagar Kurnool district center as part of making the youth proficient in the sport of cricket. He said that organizing such training camps in Nagar Kurnool area will increase the skill of cricket among the rural players. He said that students were given good training under the leadership of Hyderabad Cricketer Association and Mahbubnagar District Cricket Association.

Apart from this, the students trained by HCA have also been given certificates to the youth. Speaking on the occasion, the students who trained very enthusiastically expressed their special thanks to the trainers who taught them good skills in cricket and provided guidance to Hyderabad Cricket Association, Mahabubnagar District Cricket Association Secretary Rajasekhar and Vice President Suresh. Coaches Mohsin and Satish said that under 16 and under 19 competitions were also organized during the training period. They thanked everyone who contributed on this occasion. Trained students, cricket fans, town leaders and others participated in this program.