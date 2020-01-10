CM Jagan Reddy appears at CBI special court in Nampally

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appeared at Nampally CBI court in the disproportionate assets case. He arrived at Begumpet airport in a special flight and attended CBI Special Court in Nampally. The police were heavily deployed at the court and high security has been set up everywhere.

He was accompanied by Vijaya Sai Reddy and Dharmana Prasad Rao before the court. It is noteworthy that he attended the CBI court for the first time in the rank of CM. The last time he appeared in court was on March 1, 2019. On the other hand, former MLC Konda Murali and Surekha were also attended before the court.

CBI officials filed 11 charge-sheets against Jagan in a disproportionate assets case in court. After becoming the CM, Jagan sought exemption from attending the court in person. However, the CBI court did not allow him to appear