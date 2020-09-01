CM Jagan reviews on Skill Development colleges, directs officials to ensure quality constructions

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the authorities to expedite the process of identifying sites for construction of skill development colleges. Authorities have been instructed to ensure that the construction of the buildings is of the highest quality and attractive. The Government of Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for the construction of 30 colleges in the entire state to have one Skill Development College for each Parliamentary constituency. To this end, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday held a review meeting on the setting up of skill development colleges and the precautions being taken. Speaking at the meeting held at the CM's camp office, Chief Minister YS Jagan said, "These colleges will play a vital role in providing the best human resources to the industries and in industrial development."

The CM inquired about the courses and curriculum preparation in the Skill Development Colleges. Officials told CM Jagan that nearly 20 places have been identified so far for colleges. Elsewhere, officials said they were actively selecting sites. "The curriculum for these different types of courses has been prepared. He said that training will be given in two types of skill colleges. The colleges will impart skills development training through a total of more than 162 courses, including 127 courses in finishing skills and 35 alternative employment courses," officials said.

Officials told Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that they had surveyed the needs of the industries and decided the courses accordingly. "We have partnered with 4 international organizations in curriculum development, including Singapore Polytechnic, GIZ, Van Hall Laurenstein (University of Applied Sciences), and the Department for International Development." Officials said. The officials have also said that the partnership of 23 other reputed companies is ready for MoUs with them and talks are underway with another 35 companies. We are taking their contribution in lab arrangements and curriculum. Among those prepared for the MoUs are Dell, HP, TCS, IBM, Biocon and Tata.

CM Jagan also directed the officials to provide training on the use of machinery used in agriculture and their repair. He advised the finance ministry officials to sit down and prepare a plan for the construction and start work soon. Orders have been issued to train the youth on ACs, plumbing, building etc. in every college along with high end skills. The meeting was attended by Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy, Special Chief Secretary G Anantharamu, Special Secretary, Managing Director Arja Srikanth, APSSDC Chairman Challa Madhusudan Reddy and other officials.