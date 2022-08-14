CM Jagan to inaugurate a company in Anakapalli

Anakapalli: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate a tyre manufacturing company at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district on August 16.

The Chief Minister will arrive at 11 am at ATC Tyres AP Private Limited, APSEZ in Anakapalli to inaugurate the company which will manufacture tyres for farming and mining purposes.

A plaque of phase-I-ATC, AP would be unveiled on the occasion. Later, the Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar's residence at Marripalem before returning to Gannavaram Airport the same day at 1:35 pm.