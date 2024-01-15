  • Menu
CM Jagan to inaugurate Ambedkar statue on Jan 19

State SC Commission Chairman Murumudi Victory Prasad addressing the media in Nellore city on Sunday
State SC Commission Chairman Murumudi Victory Prasad addressing the media in Nellore city on Sunday

Nellore: SC Commission Chairman Murumudi Victor Prasad informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will unveil the 125-foot-tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Swaraj grounds in Vijayawada city on January 19. Describing the unveiling of Dr BR Ambedkar statue as historic, he said that the State government has spent Rs 400 crore for construction of the statue in 200 acres.

Victor Prasad said that the State government has taken up this prestigious project by calling it as Equality of Liberty. He said the Ambedkar Memorial will have 2,000 capacity seating multi-purpose open theatre, Museum, Mini theatre, Convention centre, library and other facilities.Social Welfare DD Ramesh Babu and others were present.

