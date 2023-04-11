CM Jagan to lay stone for Bhogapuram airport on May 3

Bhogapuram (Vizianagaram): The State government is gearing up the development schemes and programmes. The Bhogapuram green field international airport is one of the prestigious project in AP.

The IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath along with ZP Chairman Chinna Srinu visited the site earmarked for the airport. He said that up to 2,195 acres of land out of the 2,200 acres required had been acquired and the rest would also be procured soon. He said that the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation for the airport on May 3.

The Minister examined the land procured for the airport construction, including the place where the Chief Minister will conduct a public meeting when he comes for the foundation laying ceremony

The utmost best compensation will be given to the outsees and the government would protect their interests, it will change the face of north Andhra and huge number of employment will be generated. Within 24 to 30 months after laying the foundation, the airport construction will be completed," the Minister added.