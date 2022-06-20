CM Jagan to visit Tirupati district on June 23

Tirupati : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Tirupati district on June 23 to participate in several programmes. District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy said that the Chief Minister will arrive at Tirupati airport from Gannavaram at 10.45 am on June 23 and reach Peruru helipad at 11.15.

He will take part in Vakulamatha temple inauguration programmes up to 11.45 am and reach Inagaluru in Srikalahasti mandal in a helicopter. From 12.05 pm to 12.35 pm, the Chief Minister will take part in the ground breaking ceremony of Hilltop SEZ development of India private limited (Apache) industry.

After reaching Airport by a helicopter, Jagan Mohan Reddy will reach EMC–2 at Renigunta by road and participate in various inaugurations and ground breaking ceremonies. At 2.40 pm, he will leave Tirupati airport for Gannavaram. The Collector, SP P Parameswar Reddy and other officials visited the Apache industry site at Inagaluru in Srikalahasti mandal on Monday and reviewed the arrangements.