CM keen on promoting good governance says Minister Narayana

Nellore : MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana has said that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is keen on promoting good governance in the interest of public.

Along with Medical & Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, he took representations from public under Public Grievance and Redressal System in Nellore on Friday.

Minister Narayana said that following the directions of CM Chandrababu Naidu, petitions received from people will be solved in a time bound and highly transparent manner. Based on the intensity of the problem, officials concerned would be sent to the incident place to avoid unrest among the petitioner, he added.

Stating that most of the petitions received were regarding revenue issues, the Minister assured that if the problem is solved locally, they would be sent to the higherups.

When asked over the irregularities witnessed in Jagananna layouts, Minister Narayana cleared that there will be no compromise over this issue and stringent action would be initiated against those, who found guilty of their alleged involvement.

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, district Collector O Anand, SP Krishnakanth, in-charge Joint Collector Surya Teja, officials of various departments were present.

