Live
- KCR’s downfall has begun, says BJP leader Dhanpal
- Mega Job Mela for recruitment in ITHub today
- Heavy rains pound Warangal
- Congress will push TS into a dark state
- Komatireddy slams delay in Rythu Bandhu relief
- Rains cause havoc across Palamuru, officials offer no respite to people
- Godavari in spate; first level warning issued
- ‘Project K’ titled as ‘Kalki 2898 AD;’ first glimpse impresses
- Door-to-door survey for voter list revision from today
- IAS probationers visit Sri City on a study tour
CM keen to develop state on all fronts: Minister
Kadapa (YSR district): Municipal Administration and district in-charge Minister Adimulapu Suresh has asserted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy...
Kadapa (YSR district): Municipal Administration and district in-charge Minister Adimulapu Suresh has asserted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen to develop the state on all fronts.
Inaugurating the drinking water scheme built at a cost of Rs 151.38 crore under the Amruth Phase-1 in Proddaturu along with Home Minister Taneti Vanitha on Thursday, he said that Chief Minister was ruling the state according to the wishes of all sections.
The minister lauded Proddaturu MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy for his initiative in getting sanctioned drinking water scheme to avoid people facing drinking water problem in Proddaturu town.
The minister said that Proddaturu constituency has occupied first place in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme across the state.
Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said that late chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy was responsible for eradication of poverty by inaugurating various welfare schemes for their benefit and now his son Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy following his father’s footprints.
She said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was striving hard for uplifting the women especially downtrodden communities as per the wish of Dr B R Ambedkar and gave her opportunity in his Cabinet to serve the state.
Proddaturu MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy has said that development of Proddaturu was totally neglected during TDP regime due to various political reasons.
The MLA thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his initiatives in sanctioning crores of worth developmental projects for Proddaturu.
Earlier, the ministers laid foundation stone for smart street and inaugurated Municipal Park and Urban Health Centre in Proddaturu town.