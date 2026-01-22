CM lays out speed & branding as AP’s investment magnets

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu used a media interaction on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum summit to lay out a clear, investment-focused narrative for the state, arguing that branding, speed and technology now define AP’s predominant role in the next phase of India’s economic reforms.

Addressing international and Indian media in Davos on Wednesday, Naidu said the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting remains a critical platform not just for attracting capital, but for tracking global shifts across technology, energy, manufacturing, and governance. He said he had earlier used the forum to build visibility for undivided Andhra Pradesh and later for the restructured state, calling global branding the first step toward sustained development. Naidu framed branding as an economic force multiplier. Visibility draws investment, investment drives growth, and growth creates fiscal space for welfare, he elaborated.

He cited former Singapore President Lee Kuan Yew and former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad as long-standing inspirational figures who demonstrated how disciplined policy and global engagement could transform small economies.

Calling himself an “optimist by habit and design”, Naidu said ambitious goals and relentless execution defined his leadership style. He said the same mindset guided his message to young people, urging them to think ahead, innovate, and work with persistence.

The Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh now operates as an industry-friendly State, moving beyond Ease of Doing Business toward a “Speed of Doing Business” framework. Approvals, incentives, and project milestones remain under real-time monitoring, with escrow-based incentive systems designed to improve investor confidence and execution discipline.

Naidu pointed to Google’s decision to establish a presence in Visakhapatnam as a signal investment, crediting IT Minister Nara Lokesh for early engagement and sustained follow-up immediately after the government took office. Naidu said the project reflected the state’s readiness to host global technology infrastructure. Technology-led change, he said, extends well beyond IT. Agriculture now sees rapid transformation through the state’s AgriTech policy. Andhra Pradesh has also moved from policy discussions on green energy to on-ground execution, including green ammonia production, with export agreements already in place.

Naidu linked current momentum to reforms launched three decades ago in sectors such as telecom, power, aviation, and highways, saying those decisions reshaped India’s trajectory and opened opportunities for today’s youth. He said capital city construction at Amaravati represents another generational opportunity, with plans for a technology-driven, green and blue city. Tourism development, a proposed Global Leadership Center, and strong demographics added to the state’s appeal, he said.