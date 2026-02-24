CM links accountability to recognition in governance push

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed government employees and officials to work with renewed commitment to deliver improved public services, asserting that performance must be linked with accountability and recognition.

Reviewing various departments at the RTGS centre on Monday, the Chief Minister said while underperforming staff should be guided and motivated, those excelling at the field level and earning public appreciation must be formally recognised.

Accepting suggestions from senior officials, he ordered issuance of monthly appreciation letters to high-performing employees and directed that such commendations be recorded in their service registers. He also stressed measurable performance indicators and corrective steps for those lagging behind. During the review of the health department, Naidu underscored that cleanliness in hospitals, starting from Primary Health Centres, must be treated as a top priority. Outsourcing agencies responsible for sanitation would be held accountable for lapses, he warned, directing officials to identify hospitals failing to improve standards. He also instructed authorities to ensure there is no shortage of doctors and to closely monitor equipment availability and hygiene.

Turning to the endowments department, the Chief Minister called for improved facilities for devotees while preserving the spiritual atmosphere in temples.

On revenue reforms, he emphasised restoring public trust through zero tolerance towards corruption. Land disputes should be resolved through re-survey, and services, especially land transactions, must be automated. He warned of strict action against erring surveyors.

The Chief Minister also called for safe drinking water monitoring, road accident audits, and expanded awareness of technology-based governance services. Referring to his participation in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, he directed departments to prepare action plans to implement MoUs signed during the event.