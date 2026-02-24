Tamil Nadu SIR complete

Chennai: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Tamil Nadu has been completed with the state now having a total of 5,67,07,380 voters, comprising 2,77,38,925 male and 2,89,60,838 female and 7,617 third gender voters.

Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, Archana Patnaik, released the final electoral roll.

Post the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the state saw 97.37 lakh voter deletions, with urban constituencies accounting for the bulk of deletions. The total electorate then stood at 5.43 crore, a drop from the previous 6.41 crore. However, after SIR, 34,75,717 applications were received both offline and online, including for inclusion. As many as 27.53 lakh eligible electors were added and 4.23 lakh ineligible electors were deleted during the period for filing of claims and objections from Dec 19 in 2025 to Jan 30.

As per the final electoral roll, the Assembly constituency with the highest number of electors is Shozhinganallur in Chengalpet district, with 5,36,991 electors — 2,62,621 men, 2,74,254 women, and 116 from the third gender. The Assembly constituency with the lowest number of electors is Harbour in Chennai district, with 1,16,896 electors — 58,221 men, 58,620 women, and 55 from the third gender.

The number of electors in the 18–19 years age group stands at 12.51 lakh, of which 7.40 lakh were enrolled during the special drive under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), according to the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu. The total number of electors in the state has dropped by 11.5%.