Rain likely in South TN, Western Ghats till March 1: IMD

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast moderate rainfall in parts of southern Tamil Nadu and the Western Ghats region until March 1, following the formation of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

According to an official press release issued by the weather department, a low-pressure area formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining central parts of the Bay on the morning of February 23. The system is expected to weaken gradually as it moves in a north-easterly direction.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation prevailing over the southeast Arabian Sea off the south Kerala coast is likely to influence weather activity over adjoining regions. Under the combined impact of these systems, moderate rainfall is expected at one or two places across southern Tamil Nadu, the Western Ghats districts, and neighbouring areas from February 24 to March 1.

The department also released rainfall data recorded over the past 24 hours. The highest rainfall in Tamil Nadu was registered at Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district, which received 40 mm of rain. Several other locations recorded significant showers, including Perunchani Dam in Kanniyakumari district, Sivalogam, Kuzhithurai, Surulacode and Puthen Dam, each receiving 30 mm of rainfall.

Places that recorded 20 mm of rainfall include Kayathar in Thoothukudi district, Palamore in Kanniyakumari, Tirupathisaram, Chittar, Sivagiri in Thoothukudi, Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi town, and parts of Madurai district.

Fishermen have been advised to exercise caution as squally weather conditions are likely to prevail over the northern parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining southwest, central, and east-central Bay of Bengal.

Wind speeds may reach up to 60 kmph in these areas, the weather office warned.

Authorities have urged fishermen to avoid venturing into the specified sea regions during this period due to rough conditions.

The weather department said it will continue to closely monitor the systems and issue further updates as necessary.

With intermittent rain expected over the coming days, residents in southern districts have been advised to stay alert and follow official advisories.