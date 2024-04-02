CM makes most of pensions’ row, blames Naidu for EC orders

Anantapur-Kadiri: The 21-day blitzkrieg of YSRCP supremo and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddyfrom Idupulapaya to Itchapuram dubbed as 'Memanta Siddham' which entered its fifth day here flooded the roads, lanes and bylanes and highways with people and party workers who came in large numbers to have a glimpse of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Hundreds clamoured to touch him and shake hands with him, even as he waved to people and particularly women throughout his yatra, braving blazing heat and hot winds blowing in the district. Throughout his bus yatra from Battalapalle to Kadiri in the united district, he spoke less and tried to speak to people from his bus and occasionally extending his hand to the people.

Standing on the entrance of his bus, he patted the backs of people, gave hugs to women and even touched a leprosy victim and consoled her.

He took advantage of the Election Commission order withdrawing services of volunteers for pension distribution to blame TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. “Using the organisation of former State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, his stooge, he did injustice to men and women in old age to deny pension payment to them,” he alleged. He said if this is what Naidu can do when he is not in power, one can imagine what he will do with the volunteers if he came to power and would plunge the state into the dark era where old people would be made to wait hours together to take their pension, he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy tried to drive home the point that this is just a taste of what the TDP-JSP combination is up to, if they captured power.

He took pains to explain to people that all the welfare goodies that are coming to their doorsteps will go for a toss, landing the poor people in turbulence and intense suffering.

The burden of his song everywhere is that the people should vote for him if they, as a family, think and feel that the YSRCP government has done good to them. If they think otherwise, they are free not to vote for his party. “Discuss as a family and take a right decision” is his appeal to people.

His bus yatra which started from Sanjeevapuram, traversed to Battalapalle, Ramapuram, Ralla, Kothakibdlapalke, Palasamudram, Kattameedapalle, NSD Kottalu, Mudigubba and to Kadiri, holding multiple roadshows and meetings at the above mentioned semi-urban junctions.

People, particularly women, showered love and affection on him while a couple of young girls to his shock caught hold of him and kissed him on his cheeks.

By evening, he reached Kadiri town and participated in an Iftar party hosted by local Muslim groups. He later left to Chikatimanepalle village, his camp site for the night. Throughout his yatra, Jagan Mohan Reddy displayed confidence and faith that people would take a historic decision against the TDP alliance parties whose only target is to oust him from power without a pro-people agenda.

At Sanjeevapuram, his camp site, many TDP and Jana Sena mandal level leaders joined the YSRCP in the presence of the chief minister.