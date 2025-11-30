CM moots 3 regional zones for ‘balanced’ growth of AP

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said on Saturday that the State will be reorganised into three regional development zones to ensure balanced growth across Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister emphasised that progress “is not confined to any single region” and urged Amaravati farmers who had contributed to land-pooling for the capital to form a unified Joint Action Committee under the Amaravati Region Development Association for faster resolution of their problems. He said the state has formally conveyed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman the request for capital gains tax exemption sought by these farmers, adding that a decision in this regard will be taken in consultation with the Centre. He observed that several pending issues would be resolved in a phased manner.The Chief Minister warned that strict action would be taken against officials who solicit money from farmers visiting government offices for work.

Certain complaints against AP Capital Region Development Authority staff are being examined he added. Naidu said corruption-eradication measures would be intensified under a new programme the government plans to roll out shortly.

Naidu acknowledged that there had been an “initial gap” in addressing farmers’ concerns. However, “clarity” had emerged after a panel’s direct engagement with the farmers. He stated that land-pooling stakeholders have now been briefed on the second phase of acquisition and hence they are aware of the long-term benefits of developing Amaravati as a metropolitan capital rather than a municipal-scale city. A three-member committee continues to engage with farmers, he said, adding that “the capital’s development is now irreversible.”

The Chief Minister assured that layout approvals in areas surrounding Amaravati would be given soon and reiterated the government’s commitment to completing the Polavaram project before the Godavari Pushkaralu.

Later, at the TDP central office in NTR Bhavan, Naidu met visitors who had arrived with personal petitions.