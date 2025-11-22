CM Naidu aims to make AP a drought-free state: Bhuvaneswari

Tirupati: NaraBhuvaneswari, Managing Trustee of NTR Memorial Trust, said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision is to make Andhra Pradesh a drought-free State. She noted the arrival of Krishna water fulfilled a decades-long dream of Kuppam residents.

Speaking at a programme in Kuppam on Friday, she stressed the need for economic security for women, saying that self-employment avenues are helping them achieve financial stability.

Bhuvaneswari participated in several programmes on the third day of her tour of Kuppam Assembly constituency.

At Nadimpalli village, she offered prayers at Gangamma temple before interacting with women and joining them in a traditional kolatam. She recalled that Chandrababu Naidu introduced DWCRA to ensure women’s economic independence, and today, DWCRA groups are securing large bank loans, repaying on time, and emerging as successful entrepreneurs.

She urged women to shed self-doubt and learn from setbacks, saying proper training can help them become industrialists and praised the efforts of ELIP and its coordinators, including Ramadevi, for turning many women into budding entrepreneurs. Bhuvaneswari added that NTR Trust is supporting women through training in tailoring, weaving, and embroidery.

In Nadimpalli alone, she said, 198 people are receiving pensions, 62 TIDCO houses have been provided, and Rs 1.3 crore has been spent on CC roads, while 155 women have benefited from Thalliki Vandanam scheme and 147 farmers from Annadata Sukhibhava.

Bhuvaneswari said the CM is working to ensure the State emerges as number one in the country, and the government has already implemented ‘Super Six’ poll promises. She highlighted that industrial activity is rising in Kuppam, with seven industries already established and eight more on the way.

She said people lived in fear over the past five years but regained their freedom after the NDA came to power, which has cracked down on ganja and taken measures for women’s safety.

Later, she offered jalaharati at Tummisi Pedda Cheruvu after travelling by RTC bus, where she interacted with women passengers and appreciated a female conductor for her sincerity in duty.