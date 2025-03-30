CM Naidu Announces Ugadi Relief Fund for the Poor

Live
Highlights
Amaravati, 30 March: In a move to support impoverished families during the Ugadi festival, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has approved a relief fund aimed at assisting those who have faced financial challenges due to medical expenses. He signed off on a file releasing Rs.38 crore, which is set to benefit 3,456 individuals in need.
Since the coalition government assumed office, a total of Rs.281.38 crore has been disbursed through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, aiding 23,418 poor citizens across the state.
