CM Naidu calls for tech-driven transformation of TTD temples

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has underscored that temples functioning under the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) should be transformed into uber spiritual centres that combine devotion with efficient delivery of services by using state-of-the-art technology. He held a review at the Artificial Intelligence-based Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) located within the Vaikuntam Queue Complex in Tirumala on Saturday. During the meeting, the Chief Minister examined the functioning of the command centre and suggested that the existing system be further strengthened to proactively identify and resolve issues that may cause inconvenience to devotees visiting the hill shrine.

He stressed that all amenities provided to pilgrims, from the time they enter the queue lines until they complete the darshan of Lord Venkateswara and begin their return journey, must be continuously monitored through the ICCC to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience.

Naidu underlined that Tirumala should remain completely pollution-free in the future and directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan to safeguard the environment while promoting spirituality. He proposed the construction of additional temples to foster devotional awareness among people.

Referring to the ongoing Annadanam and Pranadanam schemes, Naidu observed that both initiatives were being implemented successfully and called for the expansion of Pranadanam services to enhance medical care facilities for devotees. The Chief Minister instructed officials to provide skill-based training to Srivari Seva volunteers so that their services could be effectively utilised across all TTD temples. He advocated the adoption of TTD’s policies as model practices for temples across the country and underscored the need to establish Integrated Command and Control Centres for scientific queue management at major pilgrimage centres nationwide. Earlier, officials gave a detailed presentation on the ICCC, explaining its role in integrating spirituality, service, technology, and sustainability.

Jayaprasad Vejendla, a donor based in the United States, virtually briefed the Chief Minister on services being delivered through the centre with the support of the Karya Foundation and contributions from several NRI donors. The ICCC has been designed as a unified platform to digitally monitor temple operations, healthcare services, volunteer management, and crowd flow in real time. With Tirumala receiving an average daily footfall of around 73,000 devotees during the current financial year, the system uses AI-based analytics to predict crowd movement, waiting times, and capacity utilisation, enabling quicker decision-making and improved darshan management.

Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, TTD Executive Officer Muddada Ravichandra, Secretary to the Chief Minister PS Pradyumna, Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, SP L Subba Rayudu, CVSO KV Murali Krishna and other officials were present.