CM Naidu meet Thimmaraju Palli villagers

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday conducted a direct voter outreach in Thimmampalli village of Santhipuram mandal under the Telugu Desam Party’s Kutumba Sadhikara Samithi (KSS) programme.

The initiative, aimed at evaluating the public response to the government’s first year in office, saw Naidu interacting with residents through a door-to-door campaign.

As part of the exercise, Naidu visited families connected to polling booth number 49 in Kadapalle panchayat, where he has taken personal responsibility as the KSS representative.

He met around 60 voters, listened to their experiences with the government’s schemes, and sought suggestions on improving service delivery.

The campaign, held under the theme ‘First Step in the Year of Governance,’ focused on building personal contact with citizens. Naidu explained the welfare and development programmes implemented so far and spoke about the government’s upcoming priorities.

He paid particular attention to the children in the village, asking what classes they were studying and how they were coping with their academics.

Promising individual support where needed, the Chief Minister assured one Intermediate student of financial aid for education through the NTR Trust. He also checked if mothers in the village had received benefits under the Thalliki Vandanam scheme. Most families confirmed they had received the support, expressing satisfaction with the government’s assistance.

Naidu also made it a point to inquire about the health of household members, especially the elderly and sick, as he moved from one house to another.

His personal interaction drew positive responses, with villagers engaging in open conversation. Through the KSS programme, the Telugu Desam Party is looking to establish consistent contact with the public and ensure that governance remains people-focused and transparent at the grassroots level.