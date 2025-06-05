Live
- Elon Musk Learns Trump’s Loyalty Comes at a Price
- Zeenat Aman calls herself ‘an awful archivist’
- Bhagyashree and Dia Mirza mark World Environment Day with powerful messages on sustainability and climate action
- Today is World Environment Day: Plastic and hormones: Why women must rethink everyday choices
- AIIMS Delhi, IIT Delhi to establish Centre of Excellence for AI in healthcare
- Start over day: Embracing restart with hope and purpose
- Bengaluru Metro Sets New Ridership Record Amid RCB Victory Celebrations
- Today is World Environment Day: How students can lead the environmental movement
- Top courses to build a career in solar energy
- Markets in green after 3-day decline
CM Naidu to plant saplings today
Guntur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pavan Kalyan will plant saplings during ‘Vana Mahostavam’ at Eco Park of...
Guntur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pavan Kalyan will plant saplings during ‘Vana Mahostavam’ at Eco Park of Ananthavaram village under Tulluru police station limits on Thursday on the occasion of World Environment Day.
Later, they will address a public meeting. AP Forest Department and AP Pollution Control Board are jointly conducting the programme.
Guntur district in-charge collector A Bhargav Teja and SP S Satish Kumar on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for the CM’s visit. They inspected the dais which was under construction for VVIPs, barricading roads leading to the venue.
SP Satish Kumar directed the police officials to take steps to check traffic jams and solve traffic problems. Additional SP Ravi Kumar, RDO Srinivasa Rao, Tulluru DSP Murali Krishna were also present.