CM Naidu to plant saplings today

Guntur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pavan Kalyan will plant saplings during ‘Vana Mahostavam’ at Eco Park of Ananthavaram village under Tulluru police station limits on Thursday on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Later, they will address a public meeting. AP Forest Department and AP Pollution Control Board are jointly conducting the programme.

Guntur district in-charge collector A Bhargav Teja and SP S Satish Kumar on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for the CM’s visit. They inspected the dais which was under construction for VVIPs, barricading roads leading to the venue.

SP Satish Kumar directed the police officials to take steps to check traffic jams and solve traffic problems. Additional SP Ravi Kumar, RDO Srinivasa Rao, Tulluru DSP Murali Krishna were also present.