CM Naidu to visit Chayapuram today

CM Naidu to visit Chayapuram today
Anantapur: The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit Chayapuram village in Vajrakarur mandal of Uravakonda constituency, Anantapur district, on May 9. The official itinerary of the Chief Minister’s visit is as follows:

At 9:30 am, Naidu will depart from Undavalli village in Tadepalli Mandal, Guntur district, and reach Vijayawada Airport by 10:05 am. At 10:10 am, he will board a flight from Vijayawada Airport and arrive at Sri Sathya Sai Airport, Puttaparthi, by 10:50 am. At 10:55 am, Naidu will travel via helicopter and land at the helipad in Chayapuram, Vajrakarur mandal, by 11:25 am. He will be formally welcomed by public representatives, officials, and dignitaries until 11:35 am.

At 11:35 am, he will proceed to the HNSS canal near Chayapuram Gram Panchayat and inspect the project and canal widening works between 11:40 am and 12:10 pm, followed by an interaction with officials.

At 12:10 pm, he will head to the public meeting venue and engage with residents from 12:15 PM to 1:45 pm. A buffer time is allocated from 1:45 pm to 2:15 pm.

At 2:15 pm, he will return to the helipad and depart by helicopter at 2:30 pm, reaching Puttaparthi Airport by 3:00 pm.

By 3:10 pm, he will leave for Bengaluru, Karnataka, via flight from Puttaparthi Airport. The visit focuses on reviewing ongoing irrigation works and interacting directly with local citizens.

