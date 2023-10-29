Live
CM neglecting farmers' woes, says Rudra Raju
AP Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudra Raju said the party is working on caste census at national level.
Guntur: AP Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudra Raju said the party is working on caste census at national level.
Speaking to media at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Guntur on Saturday, he criticised that OBCs were neglected in the country and said the aim of the Congress Party is to extend reservations to all the eligible. He said that the party is inviting OBCs into the party.
Referring to the YSRCP government, he criticised that due to deficit rainfall and shortage of water supply, the crops are getting withered and the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is least bothered about the farmers' problems and confined to his palace at Tadepalli. YSRCP leaders are conducting Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra to cheat SC, ST, BCs and Minorities, he said.
He condemned the arrest of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and urged party leaders to make the OBC Associations meet to be held in Guntur city on Sunday a success.