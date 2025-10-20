CM orders release of pending industrial incentives

Amaravati: Givinga Diwali gift to the industrial sector in the state, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday directed officials to release the first tranche of Rs 1,500 crore towards long-pending industrial incentives. This move is expected to give a major boost to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said the decision aims to support industries that have remained committed to the state’s progress despite financial constraints. “Industrialists are partners in Andhra Pradesh’s growth journey, and timely support is crucial to strengthen their confidence,” he said.

The release marks a key step in clearing long-pending dues to MSMEs and the food processing sector. The government expects the move to bring relief to thousands of entrepreneurs and revive stalled units.

The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) had recently appealed to the Chief Minister to clear the pending incentives before October 2025. AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao said the prompt release would not only help sustain MSME operations and safeguard jobs but also restore investor confidence ahead of the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on November 14–15.

“Timely incentives are essential for sustaining operations, safeguarding jobs, and supporting continued growth in the MSME and food processing sectors,” Bhaskara Rao said, adding that the government’s move sends a strong positive signal to domestic and global investors about Andhra Pradesh’s business-friendly policies.

AP Chambers warmly welcomed the announcement made by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on the release of the first installment of Rs 1,500 crore towards pending industrial incentives. Bhaskara Rao said that the AP Chambers had been consistently pursuing this issue with the government, and the release reaffirms the administration’s strong commitment to supporting industry and promoting a vibrant business ecosystem.

Officials said the latest decision aligns with the state’s broader industrial strategy to make Andhra Pradesh a preferred destination for investment through policy stability, infrastructure development, and proactive governance.