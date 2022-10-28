CM presents Guinness World Record to Nellore artist

Nellore: Nellore artist SK Ameerjan received the award announced by the Guinness Book of World Records from the hands of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday during his visit to Nelaturu. It may be recalled that Ameerjan bagged the prestigious Guinness Book of World Records with his Largest Spice Painting. Ameerjan made a painting with expired spices such as turmeric and chilli powder in November 2020. The painting is made within a duration of 6.5 hours in the oldest form of Warli painting in a length of 790 feet. Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy introduced Ameerjan to the Chief Minister at Nelaturu.