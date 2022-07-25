  • Menu
CM Ramesh alleges AP govt. of diverting Panchayat Raj funds

Rajya Sabha member of BJP Ramesh
Highlights

CM Tamesh said that the state government is diverting the panchayat funds and using them for other purposes. He said that they will bring the Sarpanchs in Andhra Pradesh to Delhi and complain to the Union Minister about the grant of funds.

Rajya Sabha member of BJP Ramesh criticised Andhra Pradesh government for not supporting the people who suffered due to heavy rains and floods in the state. Speaking to the media on Monday, he said that the state government is diverting the panchayat funds and using them for other purposes. He said that they will bring the Sarpanchs in Andhra Pradesh to Delhi and complain to the Union Minister about the grant of funds.

CM Ramesh made sensational comments alleging that there are conspiracies going on to stop Polavaram. He said that the flood in Bhadrachalam was not caused by Polavaram, but by the sudden release of water from the Kaleswaram project.

The CM Ramesh accused Andhra Pradesh government of not condemning Telangana government's comments.

