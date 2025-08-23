CM reviews flood situation, fertilizer supply virtually

Amaravati: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who was in Delhi on Friday, virtually reviewed the flood situation in the Krishna and Godavari rivers and directed the officials concerned to maintain constant vigilance, keep residents on alert, and ensure that all relief steps are in place.

The Chief Minister interacted with Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, Director-General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta, and other senior officials at a teleconference to assess the latest developments.

Naidu emphasised a shift from a reactive approach to one of proactive preparedness, stressing that accurate and timely information must be sent to people’s phones to combat misinformation.

Officials briefed Naidu on the heavy water inflows into both major rivers, which have submerged crops and inundated residential areas.

They reported significant outflows from multiple dams along the Krishna River: Srisailam: 5.20 lakh cusecs; Nagarjuna Sagar: 4.32 lakh cusecs; Pulichintala: 4.07 lakh cusecs; and Prakasam Barrage: 4.53 lakh cusecs. Similarly, the Dowleswaram Barrage on the Godavari River is currently releasing 13,42,307 cusecs.

Officials pointed out that the Godavari floods have cut off connectivity to island villages and other communities in the Polavaram submergence area.

The Chief Minister examined the availability and supply of fertilizers and pesticides across the state. He instructed officials to ensure that there is no shortage of fertilizers and pesticides. He warned of stern action against anyone creating artificial scarcity or diverting stocks. He directed vigilance officials to remain alert and prevent fertilizers from being sold at higher prices. He emphasised that senior officials must personally verify any reported shortages and resolve issues promptly.

Besides, the Chief Minister enquired about the ONGC gas pipeline leak incident that occurred in the early hours of Friday in sea near Dhariyala Thippa in Tallarevu Mandal of Kakinada district. Officials informed him that flames erupted around 1:30 am due to the leak, but immediately the gas supply was cut off and the situation contained within 90 minutes. They confirmed there was no loss of life or property.

However, the Chief Minister instructed officials to conduct a thorough inspection of the pipeline and take measures to ensure that nearby villagers are not put at risk.