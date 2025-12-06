Strict enforcement of food quality standards in Anna Canteens - Commissioner Viswanath conducts surprise inspection; focus on hygiene, safety and facilities

Kurnool: Food quality standards must be followed without compromise in all Anna Canteens across the city, declared Municipal Corporation Commissioner P. Viswanath. On Saturday, he carried out a surprise inspection at the Kondareddy Buruju and Collectorate Anna Canteens and reviewed the functioning of the facilities. The Commissioner thoroughly examined the quality of the food being served, cleanliness of the surroundings, drinking water arrangements, personal hygiene of staff, and storage methods of raw ingredients. After the inspection, he signed the inspection register and recorded remarks, instructing nodal officers to review food quality daily and submit reports regularly.

Addressing the media, Commissioner Viswanath stressed that FSSAI norms must be implemented strictly during the food preparation process. He directed that only fresh raw materials be used and any outdated stock must be removed immediately. He emphasized that utensils, cooking equipment, plates and glasses should be cleaned thoroughly before and after use. Purified water should be used for cooking and drinking, he said, adding that water quality tests must be conducted regularly for safety assurance.

The Commissioner further instructed that staff must adhere to mandatory hygiene practices such as wearing gloves, caps and hairnets while handling food. Considering the growing number of consumers availing the services of Anna Canteens, he advised management to improve seating arrangements, drinking water facilities, and general cleanliness both inside and outside the canteens. Special measures must be taken to upgrade basic amenities to ensure a comfortable experience for visitors, he added.

Commissioner Viswanath also suggested that nutrient-rich and balanced food items be prioritised in the daily menu to support public health and nutrition. He warned that stringent action would be taken against any negligence in maintaining food quality and hygiene protocols. The municipal administration is committed to providing clean, safe and affordable meals to citizens and will closely monitor the functioning of all canteens to ensure accountability and transparency, he stated.