TTD member slams Jagan over Parakamani issue

Tirupati: TTD board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy on Friday on Friday expressed deep concern over thefts happening in the Tirumala temple hundi. He questioned the response of former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding these incidents.

Speaking to the media persons here, Bhanuprakash Reddy said that even looting one rupee from the temple hundi is a serious crime. He criticized Jagan, asking if he has ever truly visited Tirumala with devotion or if he only performs official rituals like offering sacred cloth to Lord Venkateswara.

Reddy said he is sending a book about Tirumala’s history to officials in Tadepalli, hoping it will help them understand the temple’s significance better.

He questioned whether Jagan understands the difference between minor and major thefts. He referred to a case where crores of rupees were stolen, including 72,000 rupees worth of stolen dollars, and warned against treating such serious thefts lightly.

Bhanu Prakash Reddy also blamed some persons for playing down their crimes with the support of Jagan’s government.

He accused the former chief minister of indirectly supporting these thefts, which hurts the feelings of millions of devotees.

Reddy pointed out that under YSR Congress rule, TTD officials have found evidence linking a senior officer to the Parakamani theft case. He said Jagan might know about the thefts but has not taken proper action.

He condemned Jagan’s harsh statements against the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Parakamani and adulteration of ghee cases, and urged the former chief minister to apologize to the officers.