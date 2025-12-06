Lokesh to visit US, Canada from today

Amaravati: Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh will embark on a five-day tour of the United States and Canada from December 6 to 10 as part of the state’s latest drive to attract foreign investment.

According to the minister’s office, Lokesh will begin his trip on December 6 in Dallas, where he is scheduled to address a large gathering of the Telugu diaspora. He will then hold a series of investor meetings in San Francisco on December 8 and 9, engaging with technology firms, venture partners and emerging-tech companies to pitch Andhra Pradesh’s industrial and digital-innovation ecosystem. His final stop will be Toronto on December 10 for additional business engagements.

This will be Lokesh’s second visit to the United States since the NDA coalition government assumed office. Over the past 18 months, he has travelled to Davos, Singapore, Australia and the US to promote Andhra Pradesh as an investment destination.

The minister’s office said these outreach tours have already begun yielding results, citing substantial investment commitments secured at the recent Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam. Officials added that Lokesh intends to showcase Andhra Pradesh’s improved governance environment, sector-specific incentives and growing technology talent pool to global investors during the trip.