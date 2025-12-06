Digital data plays key role in Census

Vijayawada: The Department of Statistics of Andhra Loyola College here organised a workshop on Census Data and Policy Formulation.

K Supraj, Assistant Director of Census Operations, delivered an inspiring address, emphasising that the Census is not merely a data-gathering exercise but the backbone of national planning. He highlighted the global significance of the Indian Census, its historical evolution, and the structured process of House Listing Operations (HLO), Population Enumeration (PE), and the Revision Round.

He outlined key innovations for Census 2027, including digital data collection, self-enumeration, geo-referencing, and AI-driven dissemination, which will enhance accuracy, transparency, and accessibility. Encouraging students to view statistics as a nation-building tool, he reminded them that “every statistician contributes to shaping the country when data is used responsibly and intelligently.”

The workshop opened with brief remarks from Dr N Srinivasa Rao, Head of the Department, and Fr G Kiran Kumar, Vice-Principal–II (UG), who highlighted the importance of statistical literacy and the relevance of Census information in governance and policy formulation.