CM sanctions Rs 2 cr each for rain-hit dists

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, currently on a visit to the UAE, held a teleconference with Ministers and senior officials on Thursday to review the situation arising from heavy rains across several districts of Andhra Pradesh. Interacting from Dubai, Naidu reviewed conditions in Nellore, Prakasam, Kadapa, Tirupati, Annamayya, and other rain-hit districts with Collectors, Chief Secretary, and Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) officials.

He instructed the officials concerned to remain on high alert in view of the low-pressure system causing widespread rainfall and flooding.

The Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 2 crore each for Nellore, Chittoor, and Prakasam – currently the worst-affected districts --- and Rs 1 crore each for other rain-hit regions to support immediate relief and restoration efforts. He ordered the deployment of State Disaster Response Force teams in Kadapa, Nellore, Prakasam, and Tirupati, and National Disaster Response Force teams in Nellore district to assist in rescue and evacuation.

Naidu wanted proper coordination among the revenue, disaster management, police, irrigation, municipal, roads & buildings, and energy departments to prevent loss of life and property. He instructed officials to evacuate people from low-lying and inundated areas, shift them to safer locations; and ensure adequate food, milk, and medical aid at the rehabilitation centers sheltering evacuees.

District Collectors informed the Chief Minister that control rooms have been set up across south coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions. Naidu directed authorities to also strengthen weak embankments of canals and tanks, maintain uninterrupted power supply, and prevent crop losses. He called for the setting up of medical camps to check the spread of waterborne and infectious diseases and instructed irrigation officials to optimize the use of rainwater inflows to replenish reservoirs and tanks.