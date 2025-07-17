CM seeks Central aid to build sports ecosystem

New Delhi: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday met with Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya urging the Central government to provide multi-faceted support for building a world-class sports ecosystem in the state. This meeting, held on the second day of the Chief Minister's visit to Delhi, focused on key infrastructure and training initiatives.

The Chief Minister specifically requested the Union Minister's backing for establishing a world-class badminton training center and a National Water Sports Training Hub in Amaravati. He highlighted the significant potential for developing water sports training facilities along the Krishna River.

The Chief Minister drew Mandaviya’s attention to the fact that the State government had submitted several proposals concerning sports infrastructure and developmental projects.

As part of his wish list, Naidu proposed the establishment of National Centres of Excellence at Nagarjuna University and in Kakinada. He emphasised the need for timely completion of ongoing infrastructure projects under the Khelo India scheme in Tirupati, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, and Narasaraopet. In terms of funding, the Chief Minister sought Rs 27 crore for upgrading the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijayawada, Rs 170 crore for developing a multi-sports complex at the BR Stadium in Guntur, and an additional Rs 341 crore for overall sports development across various regions of the state.

To hone talents at the grassroots level, Naidu pressed for the sanctioning of additional Khelo India Centres at the district level. He proposed that the Centre consider establishing a Sports Authority of India (SAI) training center in Tirupati, strategically located in the Rayalaseema region. The Chief Minister informed Minister Mandaviya that the Andhra Pradesh Sports Policy 2024-29 outlines significant steps taken by the state to develop a holistic sports ecosystem. He expressed gratitude to Minister Mandaviya for considering Andhra Pradesh as the host for the Khelo India Martial Arts Games 2025.