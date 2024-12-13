CM sets administrative goals at Collectors’ Conference

Vijayawada : Henceforth the meeting of the District Collectors will be held in a much crisper manner. The Secretaries of each department should circulate the soft and hard copies of the presentations they want to make in advance to all the District Collectors and should come well-prepared so that they can explain the gist within the time allotted to them, said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The CM advised the Collectors to discuss with respective Secretaries the problems they face in the implementation of various programmes and find solutions. If both jointly fail to find a solution, they should bring it to his notice. This would help in making the Collectors’ Conference more fruitful, he said. Naidu directed the Collectors to focus on creating maximum number of jobs in their respective districts. He said the employment generation should be the primary metric of success as the TDP-led government aims to create 20 lakh jobs.

"Concentrate on the number of investments coming into a particular district and the jobs that can be created through them. He said they should come to the next Collectors' meeting with clear details on these issues. Calling upon the Collectors to expedite the efforts to improve the ease of doing business, the CM pointed out that some districts, particularly Chittoor and Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR), are not showing "sufficient interest" in conducting meetings necessary to attract investments.

Naidu further directed the officials to avoid delays in granting permissions to industries and urged them to engage farmers "as partners" when acquiring land for industrial projects. Also, he called for creating a business-friendly environment in the state to attract investments and achieve development goals. He expressed his unhappiness over the slow progress in the MNREGA programme.

He said while in some districts the success rate was over 54% in other districts it was very low. He asked the Secretary (Panchayat Raj) to prepare a detailed report on this and fix responsibility for low performance.

It was also decided that the MAUD department would be the nodal agency to handle the Godavari Pushkarams to be held in July 2027.