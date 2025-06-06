CM sets ambitious green cover target of 50% by 2047

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that concerted efforts would be made to increase green cover in the state from current 30.05 per cent to 50 per cent by 2047 when India would celebrate its centenary year of Independence.

Addressing the Vana Mahotsavam event on the World Environment Day at Ananthavaram village in Thullur mandal near here, the Chief Minister said: "Currently, Andhra Pradesh has 37,421 sq km of forest area, accounting for 23 per cent of the total area in the State. When we add greenery outside forests, the state’s green cover stands at 30.05 per cent. Our goal is to increase this to 50 per cent by 2047.”

The state must become a national role model in greenery and for environment protection, he added.

Pointing out that protecting the environment is everyone’s responsibility, he urged every citizen to contribute to the ‘Swachh Andhra’ mission. Clean air can’t be expected without planting trees, he said. The Chief Minister took pride in launching the initiative to plant one crore saplings on a single day. He has set a target of planting 5.58 crore saplings by the next Environment Day.

Further, Naidu highlighted the critical need for environmental protection, saying environmental degradation would lead to decline in rainfall, groundwater depletion, risks to agriculture, and fluoride contamination in water. “To prevent such risks, everyone must plant trees,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he drew inspiration from individuals dedicated to environmental causes, citing “Vanajeevi (Forest Man) Ramaiah,” who always brought a sapling when they met and dedicated his life to raising awareness about tree planting in villages. He also recalled how Keshava Naidu, a social activist from his childhood village who worked to protect forests, had a profound influence on him.

Listing out his government’s efforts to combat plastic pollution, he said as many as 157 Reduce-Reuse-Recycle centres had already been set up in 87 municipalities. Naidu declared that all 17 municipal corporations would be free from single-use plastic by October 2, and the entire state would be plastic-free by June 5 next year. He also announced plans to develop urban forests in all 175 constituencies.

Making a unique appeal, he suggested, “Girls should tie seed rakhis made from seeds of plants representing their siblings’ birth stars, thereby contributing to the environmental well-being.”

Reflecting on the political landscape, Naidu said, “TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP together made history in AP, and today marks one year since that historic moment. We are moving from destruction toward rebuilding the state. We’ve initiated innovative programmes.”

He envisioned Amaravati as “the guiding light for future generations”. He pledged to develop Amaravati into a beautiful city, incorporating Miyawaki-style and international-standard gardens. The Chief Minister also stated that Andhra Pradesh, once struggling with power supply, now reached a stage where households could generate power from rooftops.

Naidu announced the appointment of Komera Ankarao, recognised for his work in protecting the Nallamala forests, as Advisor to the State’s Forest and Environment Department.